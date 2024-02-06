MPs To Recite National Anthem Dailly

On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, a significant change was implemented in the Ghanaian Parliament as MPs will now commence sessions by reciting the National Pledge.

This new development is part of the newly implemented standing orders.

Under the new standing orders, it is now required for heads of state institutions to directly appear before Parliament to address any queries related to their agencies. This change marks a shift from the previous standing orders, which allowed Ministers of State to represent the heads of institutions during questioning.

Members of Parliament will now undergo a roll call and participate in reciting the national pledge at the start of proceedings.

This move aims to instill a sense of national pride and unity among the MPs, as they begin their deliberations.

Ahmed Ibrahim, the First Deputy Minority Whip in Parliament, provided insights into the modifications, stating that independent bodies such as the Electoral Commission, CHRAJ boss, Bank of Ghana Governor, NCCE, and the Auditor General will now face similar questioning as ministers on the parliamentary floor.

In the past, independent bodies were often exempt from appearing before Parliament, making it difficult for MPs to hold them accountable.

However, with the new standing orders, these institutions will be required to attend committee hearings and answer questions related to their responsibilities.

This change is seen as a positive development, as it allows for increased transparency and accountability in the functioning of these institutions.

The new standing orders also outline the procedure for answering questions on the parliamentary floor, ensuring a fair and structured approach.

Speaking about the changes, Ahmed Ibrahim said, “Previously, if you wanted to invite the EC, they would say he had no audience on the Floor and if the Common Fund Administrator needed to come unless the discussion was led by the Minister but this time around, it is not going to be the same.”

He added, “The administrator can come and be interrogated by a committee and can be asked questions and he will respond to the questions, and the mode of answering the questions has been catered for in the new Standing Orders.”

This move is expected to strengthen the parliamentary system in Ghana, as it promotes greater transparency, accountability, and participation in the decision-making process. The recitation of the national pledge at the start of proceedings also serves as a reminder of the MPs’ commitment to the nation and its citizens.

By Vincent Kubi