Ministry Announces Date For Inauguration Of Assemblies

Dan Botwe

In an effort to continue the successful decentralization and rural development initiatives across the country, the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development has announced the inauguration date for all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

Following the District level Elections (DLEs) held in December 2023, the new Assembly Members will be sworn into office on February 6, 2024.

In a letter addressed to all MMDAs, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Coordinating Directors (MMDCDs), the Ministry urged them to prepare for the upcoming inauguration and ensure smooth operations in their respective areas until the new Assembly Members are sworn in.

Furthermore, the regional ministers have been called upon to facilitate the successful inauguration of MMDAs in their regions on the stated date.

The Ministry emphasized the need for cooperation from all stakeholders to ensure the smooth transition of responsibilities and the continuation of effective governance at the local level.

Additional details regarding the inauguration arrangements will be communicated at a later date.

The Ministry expressed its confidence in the cooperation and dedication of all involved parties to contribute to the success of this important event.

The announcement comes as part of the government’s commitment to decentralized governance and rural development, allowing citizens to actively participate in decision-making processes and promoting local development initiatives.

The Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies play a crucial role in ensuring the effective delivery of public services to citizens.

Through the inauguration of the MMDAs, the Ministry aims to strengthen local governance structures, enhance accountability, and promote sustainable development in all corners of the country. This will enable local communities to have a greater say in their development, leading to increased inclusivity and improved living standards for all.

As the preparations for the inauguration continue, the Ministry encourages all stakeholders and citizens to demonstrate their usual cooperation and support.

This will contribute to building strong and vibrant communities, fostering unity, and ensuring the success of the decentralized governance system in Ghana.

The Ministry’s decision is seen as a significant step towards empowering local communities and fostering inclusive growth and development. With the inauguration of the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies, the government aims to create an enabling environment for citizens to actively participate in decision-making processes, allowing them to contribute to the sustainable development of their communities and the nation as a whole.

By Vincent Kubi