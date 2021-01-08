Ablekuma West Constituents Call Ursula Owusu Yaa Asantewaa

Constituents of Ablekuma West constituency have described their Member of Parliament, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful as ‘Yaa Asantewaa’ following her display of bravery on the floor of parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

According to them, Ursula Owusu as always fought for what was rightfully hers, noting that although the National Democratic Congress MPs occupied the majority of seats belonging to the NPP, she managed to occupy her seat.

Asana Rose, a trader at the shiabu-night market, a suburb of the constituency, who interacted with dailyguideonline, indicated that, amid the chaotic scenes caused by the NDC in parliament, Ursula Owusu insisted on sitting at her rightful place, adding, “we are so proud of her, we will always support her because of her bravery in lobbying for the best for Ablekuma West, we now call her Ursula Yaa Asantewaa Owusu.”

Upon arriving in the chamber, Ursula realized that the NDC MPs had overtaken the right side of the House which was hitherto occupied by the NPP MPs.

Ursula insisted on sitting with the NDC MPs despite attempts by the leadership of the NPP to have her sit on the left side.

A commotion ensued in the process and Ursula shoved Collins Duada, the MP for Asutifi South onto the floor which raised tempers in an already charged chamber.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke