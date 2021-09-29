Aborted Baby Found Alive At Cemetery

Residents of Atebubu-Amantin District in the Bono East Region, were thrown into a state of shock after a-nine-month-old aborted baby was found at the Amantin Newtown cemetery alive.

The whole community trooped to the Amantin New Town Cemetery to catch a glimpse of the incident as the aborted baby was rescued by some good samaritan who saw the lifeless baby boy abandoned at the Cemetery.

In a telephone conversation with the Republic Press (RP), Mr. Mohammed Abdulai said the baby was first seen by some Fulani herdsmen who were feeding their cattle.

“I, therefore, followed them to witness the incident only to find the boy on the ground.

“So what I did was to carry the aborted baby boy to Amantin Clinic first before he was later transferred to Atebubu Government Hospital and was subsequently kept in an incubator.” Mohammed Abdulai narrated.

Mr. Abdulai said the case has been reported to the Amantin Police Station for further investigations into the matter.

He said the head of Midwifery at Atebubu Government Hospital Ms Abigail Opoku assured residents that the baby is in good condition at the hospital and would continue to monitor his progress at the facility.