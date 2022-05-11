Abuenu Chief Appeals For Help

Compound of Abuenu Primary School

THE PUPILS and teachers of Abuenu D/A Primary School in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District (AAKD) of the Central Region risk falling into huge trenches at the school’s compound.

Erosion has created deep ditches everywhere on the compound of the school, putting the lives of pupils and staff at risk.

A portion of the school block, which was built about a decade ago, can collapse if immediate steps are not taken to repair a damaged foundation.

The situation caused by poor drainage system at the school makes movement extremely difficult, as a slight carelessness can lead to severe bodily injuries or even death.

Traditional authorities of the farming community fear that the extent of damage to the school’s environment will further deteriorate during the rainy season.

Speaking to the DAILY GUIDE in an interview recently, Nana Apotoe Dekyem XIII, the chief of Abuenu, bemoaned that pupils are unable to move about freely during recreational periods.

According to him, the problem of poor drainage system at the school needs to be fixed immediately, to save human lives and encourage active teaching and learning.

He has, therefore, appealed to the Akufo-Addo government through the district assembly to support the effort being made by the people of Abuenu to level the compound and ensure proper construction of gutters at the school.

“I appeal to the District Chief Executive of AAKDA to come to our aid. We know that the assembly has the capacity to help us fix this dangerous problem,” the chief said.

Nana Apotoe Dekyem XIII said in spite of the harsh economic conditions facing Ghanaians, especially the rural communities, every resident of Abuenu is being asked to make a financial contribution to fix the problem.

He thus appealed to the indigenes of Abuenu currently living abroad and in Accra, Kumasi and other cities to donate funds to undertake the reconstruction works.

FROM James Quansah, Kumasi