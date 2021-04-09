Academic City, Worcester Polytechnic Sign MoU

Academic City University College and Worcester Polytechnic Institute, USA (WPI), a renowned research university, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for academic collaboration to implement an accelerated master’s degree and exchange programmes.

This is tailored towards enhancing the academic, professional and cultural needs of students.

The two agreements will provide the opportunity for Academic City students to earn an accelerated master’s degree from WPI and the ability to enroll in undergraduate courses at WPI through an exchange programme, for a period of up to one year.

The areas of study for the master’s programme will include Business Administration, Systems Dynamics, System Engineering, Data Science, Robotics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Science and Technology for Innovation, Computer Science and Electrical and Computer Engineering.

With the agreement, students of Academic City after the successful completion of their three years of undergraduate studies, have an opportunity to enroll in WPI’s online graduate courses to satisfy the terms of their fourth year of undergraduate studies.

After receiving their undergraduate degree from Academic City, interested students will be admitted to the WPI master’s programme in their area of study and complete one year of graduate studies in residence at WPI.

Also under this agreement, continuing students of the two institutions will have a platform to experience high-quality higher education and hybrid learning opportunity, besides a rich cross-cultural exposure in the comfort of their home countries.

Speaking on the partnership, Prof. Fred McBagonluri, President of Academic City remarked, “We at Academic City are excited to work together with WPI on this innovative programme for our students.”

“It is becoming increasingly evident that as the global economy continues to expand, cross-cultural partnerships are essential,” said Winston Oluwole Soboyejo, WPI Provost and Senior Vice President. “Together we can empower students to collaboratively solve problems and develop their critical thinking, giving them an effective capability to use Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to innovate in their own lives as well as for their communities, their region, and the world at large,” he added.