Boy, 14, Dies In Galamsey Pit

File photo

THE KOMKOM Township, near Manso Tontokrom, in the Ashanti Region, was thrown into a state of mourning, when a 14-year-old boy was trapped and killed in an illegal mining popularly called galamsey pit.

The heartbreaking incident, happened recently after the teenager, in the hope of becoming rich overnight, reportedly entered the deep mining pit, to dig for gold.

Unfortunately, the pit suddenly caved in on him, resulting in his demise, much to the chagrin of people at the scene.

The body of the deceased, who was identified by his father as Amadu Hamba, has since been deposited at the Saint Martin’s Catholic Hospital morgue, for autopsy, to ascertain the cause of his death.

A police report that the DAILY GUIDE has sighted, disclosed that the security agencies had commenced serious investigations into what caused the death.

The report said that one Ibrahim Haruna, father of the deceased, together with Yaw Paul, the Unit Committee chairman of Komkom, reported the death of the boy to the police.

It said that the two complainants had disclosed that Amadu Hamba, without informing his parents, had gone to the mining site, to dig for the precious mineral, and had unfortunately been trapped in the process.

According to the report, his motionless boy was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The police are yet to inform the District Coroner about this, and to request an autopsy on the body.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi