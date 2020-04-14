Access Bank Joins COVID-19 Fight With Ambulance Donation To UPSA

As the corporate world rises up to the challenge to help combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Access Bank Ghana, has taken steps to ensure it is contributing its widow’s might to the fight.

The bank has donated a fully equipped ambulance to the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) to improve health care delivery on campus and in the community in which it operates.

The ambulance, which will be managed by the UPSA Clinic on campus, is equipped with basic emergency kits such as oxygen inhaler, fire extinguisher, stretcher among others.

Managing Director of the bank, Olumide Olatunji, in a comment made on his behalf by a representative, Stephen Abban (Divisional Head, Retail Banking), said the donation was targeted at the UPSA because its clinic currently does not have any ambulance facility to transport patients in emergency situations, putting the lives of students and surrounding neighbours at risk should they run into any critical condition requiring swift transfer to a larger hospital.

He added that the donation also forms part of the bank’s efforts to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of logistical support is required in dealing with many health issues across the country including the COVID-19 pandemic and we believe that this gesture will also enable the UPSA clinic to move around the wider community, to attend to any emergency situation when they arise,” he said.

Vice Chancellor of the UPSA, Prof. Okoe Amartey, who received the donation on behalf of the university expressed gratitude for the gesture and said that it will serve a very useful purpose for university’s clinic especially when it plans to upgradeto a hospital in a year’s time to serve the community better.

He further assured Access Bank that the ambulance will be well maintained and kept in good condition to serve its intended purpose.

He also thanked Access Bank for its continuous support to the university through the years, helping it become the fastest growing public university in the country.

Access Bank Ghana continues to join the fight against several health issues confronting the country since 2009.

Quite recently, the Bank launched its Fist Against Fistula campaign in partnership with the UNFPA, Ministry of Health & Ministry of Gender & Social Protection, to support efforts at eradicating fistula out of the country.

The project emerged as “Best Health Project of the Year” at the 2019 Sustainability and Social Investments Awards.

Currently, the Bank is also leveraging its over 1,200 employee volunteers to drive a preventive education campaign for the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff of the Bank have been equipped as ambassadors to promote safe and healthy living among customers, their families and contacts using videos and various content across communication channels available to them.