Access Offers Mortgage Facilities To Ghana Army

Olumide Olatunji exchanging documents with Major General Thomas Oppong Peprah

ACCESS BANK, in partnership with Mayfair Estates Limited, has offered officers of the Ghana Armed Forces affordable luxurious homes on a mortgage financing scheme.

The offer is aimed at supporting all interested officers of the Ghana Army to acquire homes at affordable and competitive rates.

In a short ceremony at the office of the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong Peprah, Managing Director of Access Bank, Olumide Olatunji, pledged the bank’s unwavering support to achieving the terms of the MOU.

He noted that the partnership with the Ghana Armed Forces was the beginning of greater strides between the two organisations.

“As the biggest bank in customer base in Africa, we are well positioned to meet your banking needs. Our range of products is tailored to suit the varied needs of your staff, especially our loan offerings and various card and we are committed to ensuring that we fulfill our part of the terms in this MOU,” he assured.

Major General Oppong Peprah, on his part, expressed appreciation to Access Bank for the support and was hopeful of a mutually beneficial partnership.

“This is going to be a win-win partnership. This support will help our gallant soldiers who work tirelessly to become home owners, despite the conditions they sometimes find themselves. As I speak with you, there’s a soldier standing under a tree at a check point, working to protect precious lives. He must returnto a decent place of abode after all the sacrifice. My men and I really appreciate this thoughtful partnership. I believe this is going to attract many Army staff to your bank,” he noted.

Mr. Olatunji further expressed Access Bank’s support to the Army’s Widow’s Fund. He indicated that the bank had remained committed to women affairs and this is evident in its women-focused ‘W’ Initiative adding this commitment will be part of the bank’s continuous promise to offer more than banking to its customers and community.

Operating from 53 business locations across the country, Access Bank continues to build solid long-term relationships with customers based on trust, digital innovations, good customer service and transparency.