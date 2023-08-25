Accident In Alajo, Leaves Multiple Injured

An unfortunate accident occurred earlier today, involving an ISUZU bus, which not Ghana registered, and an Ayalolo bus, resulting in several people sustaining injuries.

The incident took place on Friday, August 25, 2023.

According to eyewitnesses, the collision between the two buses was severe, causing significant damage to both vehicles. The impact of the crash left at least four individuals as injured. Immediate medical attention was provided to the injured, who were quickly rushed to the closest health facility for prompt medical treatment.

In response to the emergency, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the National Ambulance Service wasted no time in deploying their personnel to the scene.

The highly trained first responders swiftly put their expertise to work, working tirelessly to save lives and provide the necessary support to the injured victims.



The extent of their injuries and the severity of their conditions remain undisclosed at this time.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the accident to determine the factors that led to the collision between the two buses.

The registration status of the ISUZU bus, which was not registered in Ghana, raises questions about its legality and compliance with local transportation regulations.

It is expected that authorities will shed light on this matter during the investigation.

As the investigation progresses, the local community and the families of those affected are urged to remain patient and allow the authorities to carry out their work diligently. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations, as well as ensuring the roadworthiness of vehicles to prevent such accidents from occurring.

By Vincent Kubi