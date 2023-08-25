Prince David Osei Blasts Globe TV, Others For Stealing Movie Content

Prince David Osei with Ebube

Actor Prince David Osei has condemned local television stations showing movies they haven’t acquired rights to.

According to him, it is absolutely wrong and the Ministry of Information/Communications needs to start an action to clean the mess.

He expressed the concern after a movie he starred in was aired by a local station, “within 24 hours” after its official release on YouTube.

The movie titled “When Love Lies” features Precious Akaeze, Princess Umeh, and Ebube Nwagbo and is produced by One & Two Films.

Prince David shared snippets of the movie being shown on Globe TV on Instagram and threatened the production would take legal action against the TV stations that showed the movie.

He wrote, “I’m deeply disturbed and shocked to learn that certain TV stations in Ghana are airing movies that have just been released on YouTube within 24 hours. “When Love Lies” This is incredibly disheartening and troubling. What is happening in Ghana?

“Ministry of Information/Communications Ghana, how did these TV stations obtain licenses to operate? We need to take immediate action to cleanse the system and put an end to this unacceptable practice of pirating the hard work and creativity of others!”

He concluded,” It is particularly concerning that Ghanaian television channels are pirating Nigerian movies that are available on YouTube. This wrongful act must be condemned and stopped! It is our intention to pursue legal action against all TV stations involved in this illegal activity. SAY NO TO PIRACY! .. Unity TV, GLOBE TV, FAST TV, DAILY TV, and others we coming for you all @uchennambunabotv @oneandtwofilms_”