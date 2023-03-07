Accra Flood Claims 2 Minors At Bortianor

Two minors have been killed by flood after Tuesday morning’s torrential rains

at Baba Dogo in Bortianor in the Ga South Municipality.

The two minors were washed away by the flood which also destroyed properties worth thousands of cedis.

Report indicates that the mudhouse housing the two children and their mother collapsed killing the children.

The mother in a bid to move his two children to safety was unable to do so, as the flood water carried the two children away.

This is not the first time people have been killed by flood in the area.

The resident have blamed the situation on the assembly who they said has failed to demolish some houses in waterways.

A three-hour hour downpour in Accra on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, left parts of Ghana’s capital flooded.

The rains which started around 3:40 am was preceded by startling lightning and thunder ravaging through the air.

By Vincent Kubi