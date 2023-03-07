I Would Have Become Prostitute- Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has revealed that she would have become a prostitute.

Omotola stated this while recounting her childhood experience in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, a Nigerian filmmaker.

According to her, she was very desperate to sell her body after the death of her father when she was 13 years old.

“When I was 13, they came to pick me up from school, I knew something was wrong and prayed that nothing had happened to my dad,” Omotola said.

“When I got home, I realized my dad was dead, so going through that mental process, I did not know how to react and I did not know how I was feeling, I was just silent, but now that I am older, I think I really understand everything.

“There’s nothing anyone says to me that can move me, I’m so confident in who I’m, and I don’t fear anyone. I don’t fear for my life, probably I would’ve become a prostitute today.

“I was very desperate to do anything and said I would rather sell my body than for anybody to take my younger brother apart,” the Dailypost quoted her.