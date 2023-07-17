Accra Hajj Pilgrims Return Tonight

Farouk Hamza Executive Secretary Ghana Hajj Board Secretariat

The first batch of Ghanaian pilgrims who embarked on the Hajj pilgrimage in 2023 is expected to touch down at Kotoka International Airport tonight at around 10 p.m. local time.

The pilgrims, who departed from Accra, are returning from their spiritual journey in Saudi Arabia.

The completion of the Tamale airlift last Friday marked a significant milestone for the Ghana Hajj Board, as it successfully transported a large number of pilgrims from various regions in Ghana to the holy city of Mecca. The remaining flights are scheduled to arrive between midnight and dawn at Kotoka International Airport.

Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, is an annual pilgrimage that holds immense religious importance for Muslims worldwide. It is a time when Muslims come together to perform various rituals, seeking spiritual purification and a deep connection with God.

The Ghana Hajj Board has been working tirelessly to ensure a smooth and harmonious experience for the Ghanaian pilgrims throughout their journey. From the initial registration process to the coordination of travel arrangements, accommodations, and logistics, the board has strived to provide a well-organized and meaningful pilgrimage for all participants.

As the first batch of pilgrims returns home tonight, it is expected that they will be warmly greeted by their families, friends, and well-wishers. The Ghana Hajj Board, along with airport authorities, has made arrangements to facilitate a seamless arrival process, ensuring that the returning pilgrims are welcomed with joy and gratitude for their safe return.

The completion of the Hajj pilgrimage is a moment of reflection and gratitude for the pilgrims, as they carry the spiritual experiences and blessings gained during their journey back to their communities in Ghana. It is hoped that the lessons learned and the spiritual growth attained during Hajj will have a positive and transformative impact on the lives of the pilgrims and their communities.

In conclusion, as the first batch of Ghanaian pilgrims returns from the Hajj pilgrimage, the Ghana Hajj Board celebrates the successful completion of this significant religious journey. Their dedication to organizing a well-coordinated and safe pilgrimage has allowed the pilgrims to fulfill their religious obligations while fostering unity and spiritual growth within the Ghanaian Muslim community.

By Vincent Kubi