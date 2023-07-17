Accra Hajj Return Flights Start Tomorrow

A female pilgrim going through immigration formalities upon arrival last Friday in Tamale

Pilgrims who flew from Accra to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj will commence their return trips to Accra from tomorrow.

Four hundred and thirty passengers are expected to constitute the first flight onboard the A330 Airbus, Flynas Airline.

Family members are anxiously waiting for the arrival of their loved ones.

The curtains were drawn over the Tamale flights when they ended last Friday.

Stakeholders, made up of representatives of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, Ghana Police Service, Narcotics Control Commission, Port Health among others will be meeting today to deliberate over the arrival of the over two thousand pilgrims.

This year’s Hajj, the first by the reconstituted Ghana Hajj Board and Secretariat, has been described as successful.

The temperature in Saudi Arabia has been inclement this year with a few cases of heatstroke being suffered by a few Ghanaian pilgrims.

Backdoor pilgrims, that is Ghanaians who abused their visa status and infiltrated the Hajj Board fold, have not had it easy this year although a few cases were recorded.

