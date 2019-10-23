Accra Poultry Farmers Observe Egg Day

Some members of GAPFA distributing the boiled eggs to the pupils

THE GREATER Accra Poultry Farmers Association (GAPFA) recently commemorated World Egg Day with pupils and teachers of the Odorkor MacClean Cluster of Schools.

The celebration, held at the forecourt of the school’s premises, saw the farmers presenting boiled eggs to the pupils.

In a keynote address read on his behalf, president of GAPFA, Abu Yaw Aidoo, explained the essence in egg consumption and how much it contributed positively to the health of people, stressing that it is important for us to take the production and consumption of eggs more seriously.

He highlighted the health and nutritional benefits in the consumption of eggs and reiterated that increased egg production and consumption in a developing country such as Ghana could significantly improve food and nutrition security.

He appealed to the government to give the poultry industry more attention by making more resources available for the development and expansion of the business and as part of the government’s school feeding programme provide eggs as an essential part of the food provided to the pupils.

Headmistress of the Odorkor Maclean Basic School, Doris Berkoh, received the eggs on behalf of the pupils and applauded GAPFA for their gesture.

World Egg Day is an international event that celebrates eggs around the world, on the second Friday in October every year. The day offers a unique opportunity to raise awareness of the nutritional benefits that is derived from its consumption.

BY Samuel Boadi