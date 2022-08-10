Accra Tailors Launch Online Shop, Website

Executives of GNTDA, Greater Accra at the launch

THE GREATER Accra Regional Office of Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA) has launched a new online shopping mall and website for members and patrons.

The launch of the online mall and website was the highlight of the Association’s week celebration for this year which is held at the regional level bi-annually.

Established and registered in October 1979, and with over 400 zonal branches and more than 40,000 members nationwide, GNTDA provides a central organization for the promotion of tailoring and dressmaking in Ghana, while supporting official policies that ensure the survival of Ghana’s local textile industries.

This year’s week celebration was held under the theme: “Rebranding Ghana’s Fashion Industry through Excellent Leadership and Digitization for Nation Building”, and aimed promoting Ghana’s fashion industry through digitization and TVET.

In his remarks, Chairman for Greater Accra GNTDA, Abdul Aziz Ali, while commending government for its support to the Association through the facilitation of training of programs among other initiatives, pleaded with corporate Ghana, individuals and the government to provide more support mainly through the provision of modern machines to enhance their efficiency.

This, he explained, would enable them to be more efficient in their delivery since they have competent professionals who could produce outfits of world-class standards.

“We need machines the more so we can compete with dressmakers from other countries. We have competent members who are well trained and well equipped to produce world class outfits. Most of our members use obsolete machines and this affects the efficiency and effectiveness of our output. But if we get modern machines, we can do better”, he said.

He added, “We will even appreciate any program that would provide us with modern industrial modern machines so we pay in installments.”

Mr. Ali also encouraged his colleagues to take full advantage of the newly launched online mall as it provided an opportunity for them to showcase their wares and products to the world from the comfort of their homes and gain extra income.

“We want every member to patronize our website while also urging the public to purchase outfits through the website. It’s going to open doors for our members to have more jobs in their respective stations as it would help them market their products to the entire world”, he stressed.

Alhaji Bala Saeed, representing the National President of GNTDA, lauded Greater Accra for being the peace setters and urged the other regions to emulate them.

On the online mall, he insisted: “Online business or marketing has come to stay. It’s a trend and we have to catch up. It’s high time we stop sewing within our own area and go outside as the website will allow members get more clients from outside Ghana and even Africa.”

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio