Achimota Golf Club Honours Ishmael Yamson

Yamson (L) with his citation. Looking on are Mike Aggrey and Frank Adu

Board Chairman of MTN, Ishmael Yamson, has been honoured with the prestigious Emeritus Award by the Achimota Golf Club during the 2024 MTN Maiden Golf Tournament.

The award, presented by Frank Adu, President of the Achimota Golf Club, recognises Yamson’s remarkable contributions and unwavering commitment to the club over the past forty years.

Adu highlighted Yamson’s instrumental role in the establishment of the “Half House” on the golf course, a facility where golfers can take a break and refresh before continuing their game. In recognition of his outstanding service, Yamson is now exempted from paying any membership dues or fees at the club. “From this day forward, he can walk in at any time to play golf without any charges, and he is permanently excused from paying any dues,” Adu stated.

In his acceptance speech, Yamson expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the club for acknowledging his contributions. He encouraged all members to remain loyal to the Achimota Golf Club by honouring their obligations and supporting the club’s growth and future success.

The tournament saw spirited competition, with Frederick Semenu Duvour emerging as the men’s champion, while Mrs. Vastie Amoafo-Yeboah claimed victory in the women’s category. Both winners displayed exceptional skill and sportsmanship, further elevating the excitement of the inaugural MTN tournament.

The event not only celebrated outstanding performances on the course, but also reaffirmed the strong ties between MTN and the Achimota Golf Club, with this being the beginning of a promising partnership.

