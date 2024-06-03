Actor LilWin Arrested Over Accident

LilWin being escorted

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has been arrested by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Manhyia Divisional Police Command.

This development follows his discharge from the hospital after being involved in an accident that tragically claimed the life of a three-year-old boy, Nana Yaw.

The arrest comes amid growing demands for justice from the family of the deceased and concerned members of the public.

The call for LilWin’s apprehension has been echoed by prominent figures, including media personality Ola Michael and socialite Afia Schwarzenegger.

Viral photos show LilWin being escorted from his hospital ward directly into a police truck at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

According to reports, the delay in his arrest was due to his health condition.

While the police have not released further details, Citinewsroom reports that LilWin has been taken to the Manhyia Divisional Police Command of the MTTD as the investigation continues.

The accident occurred when LilWin, reportedly driving at high speed, collided with a vehicle carrying Nana Yaw and his father, Jacob Kofi Ampomah. Both victims were initially taken to a nearby hospital and then transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where the young boy succumbed to his injuries.

The incident happened while LilWin was on his way to a funeral.

The tragic event has led to widespread calls for accountability, resulting in the actor’s arrest as authorities continue to probe the circumstances of the accident.