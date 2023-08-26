Actress Elaine Attoh Supports Junkwa Girls With Sanitary Pads

Actress Elaine Attoh ahead of her birthday celebration donated some items to pupils of Onyadze Otsew Jukwa DA Basic School in Gomoa West in the Central Region of Ghana.

Among the items, she donated included sanitary pads for girls, water, and cartons of soft drinks among others worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

The donation was also part of activities by her Elaine Attoh Foundation to support the needy.

The foundation was established 9years ago by the actress and media personality to among other objectives help the underprivileged in society.

According to Elaine, she is committed to “touching the lives of the needy in the best way I can by making them happy.”

She said she chose to donate pads to the school girls because it is gradually becoming unbearable for the young girls to afford the pads.

“The tax on sanitary pads is affecting some teenage girls of school-going age. This is my quota to them as part of my annual birthday donations,” she indicated.

Elaine is an award-winning actress and TV personality who currently works at CTV. She has since 2008 been appearing on the silver screens as an actress and over the years managed to build an enviable resume with her acting jobs.

She is known for roles in productions like ‘A Sting in a Tale’, and Adams Apples’ by Sparrow Productions. ‘Hidden Passion’, ‘Game of Roses’ by Steve Anuka Productions, and ‘Living with Trisha’ by Kairos Productions.