Mahama Shakes Up NDC With Fresh Appointments

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama is shaking the table of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with a series of fresh appointments, according to sources within the party.

Reports suggested that Mahama, who is contesting the 2024 presidential election, has been making strategic moves to ensure the party’s success in the next election cycle.

The appointments were announced following a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, held last Thursday in Accra.

Former Communications Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah has been appointed the leader of the Party’s Elections and IT Directorate – a decision that has been seen as a “smart political move”.

Dr Boamah’s previous experience in IT solutions and operations, combined with his role as Deputy Campaign Coordinator in the 2012 parliamentary and presidential elections, means he is a valuable addition to the team and one who understands the election management and monitoring process.

Furthermore, the appointments made by the party for the Elections and Research Directorates of the party have also been viewed as clear indications that Mahama is keen to secure power for the NDC in the 2024 election and beyond.

The new appointments reportedly include members of Mahama’s election management team as well as others who played a vital role in setting up the National Data Centre and rolling out government-to-citizens and government-to-business IT applications.

One of the most significant appointments is Professor Emeritus Francis Dodoo, a former Pro-VC of the University of Ghana. It is believed that he will lead the Research Directorate of the party. Other key appointments include Alex Segbefia as Director of International Relations, Kakra Essamuah as Director of Communications, and his Deputy, Obuobia Darko-Opoku of Radio Gold fame.

In summary, it is clear that these fresh appointments mark a significant shift within the NDC party and that Mahama is demonstrating his readiness to contest the 2024 elections. With the Party’s most trusted allies now taking up influential positions, there is no doubt that the NDC is gearing up to put up a formidable challenge in the next elections.

By Vincent Kubi