Actress Empress Njamah Ex-boyfriend Arrested Over Nudes

Empress Njamah

Nollywood actress Empress Njamah has confirmed the arrest of her former boyfriend, George Wade in Liberia.

According to the Dailypost Nigeria, Wade was arrested in Liberia on Monday.

Njamah had accused him of blackmailing her with nude videos in his possession.

Following threats of releasing the nude videos, George allegedly created a WhatsApp group on the 1st of January 2023, where he shared the nudes and eventually leaked them online.

Confirming the arrest, Njamah shared a video of Wade being led out by security operatives in handcuffs and wrote; “Our God is not asleep.”