Rudebwoy Ranking Reportedly Dead

Monday viral reports indicate that dancehall act, Rudeboy Ranking has passed on.

The former Bullhaus Entertainment artiste reportedly died early hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

He was admitted to the hospital for a yet to be disclosed ailment.

Various social media platforms have since been inundated with tributes as many music fans have been expressing their shock over the death of the musician.

Rudebwoy Ranking during his time with Bullhaus had a lot of influence. Over time he is known for songs such as ‘Jah Over Dem’, ‘No Drama’, ‘Yaro’, ‘Level Up’ and ‘My Time’.