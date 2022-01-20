Actress Rabby Bray Graduates With Master’s Degree From University Of Ghana Business School

Rabby Bray

Ghanaian Actress Rabby Bray has graduated with an Executive Master’s Degree in Marketing Management from the University of Ghana Business School.

On Saturday, she joined other graduands of the Class of 2021in celebrating their academic victory on the premises of the University of Ghana Business School, Legon.

According to her, it wasn’t an easy journey, but in the end, knowledge and training has made her a better person.

“Acquiring knowledge is a never-ending process. Also, I believe one acquires knowledge to improve self; not necessarily to get a good job. If one’s sole purpose of education is to get a job, then they may end up disappointed. I pursued my master’s program to expand my knowledge horizon so I can be a better version of myself”, she indicated.

She added that, in today’s world, thinking outside the box is what brings excellence, and this is what education can do.

“Education is extremely important to me. Learning something new every day makes us human and gives us proficiency in an area of speciality. It also teaches one to think outside the box, and if you know me well, you know that is exactly my forte”.

The award-winning actress and philanthropist, also said that though the benefits of higher education are rewarding, its pursuit wasn’t so easy for her.

“It hasn’t been an easy one. Combining my job at Devtraco Plus, an active acting career, my reality TV Show (RabbyStarlet), ambassadorial work, and family duties to attending school. Also, Covid- 19 didn’t go easy on us as we had to take a different approach to learn; at times, I had to stay at the office after 10 pm so as not to miss a class, or be on set and still listen to lectures (online) at the same time. But, I did it and I am happy I did not give up”, she disclosed.