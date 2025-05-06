Address Workers’ Grievances – TEWU Urges Govt

King James Azortibah

The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) of TUC (Ghana) has called on the government to address several key issues affecting workers in the education sector, in a statement issued on May Day.

The union called on the new administration to address the concerns of workers with urgency, as achieving the governments hope to reset the country will be difficult if these issues remain unchecked.

“With President John Mahama’s new administration now in office for over three months, and given his previous experience leading the country, we respectfully call on him to instruct the heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to address workers’ concerns with the necessary urgency. Achieving the government’s “Reset Agenda” will be challenging if workers’ grievances are neglected,” the statement explained.

A list containing pressing issues that need attention were listed to include the conclusion of conditions of service negotiations, recruitment of support staff, prioritization of occupational health and safety, recognition of non-teaching staff, economic management and workers’ welfare, halting unauthorized deductions, ending political interference in public sector appointments, and promoting good governance and national development.

The statement signed by the General Secretary of TEWU, King James Azortibah, emphasised the need for the government to prioritise workers’ welfare and address the pressing issues affecting the education sector.

“We urge the government to work with us to address these issues and promote a better working environment for all workers,” the statement read.

The union also paid tribute to all members and Ghanaian workers who have passed away in the line of duty, including their Deputy General Secretary, Brother Charles Kofi Osei, extending condolences to their respective families, stating, “The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union, TEWU of TUC (Ghana), solemnly pays tribute to all members and Ghanaian workers who have passed away in the line of duty. In particular, we extend our deepest condolences to the family of our dear Deputy General Secretary, Brother Charles Kofi Osei, whose sudden passing two weeks ago has deeply saddened us.”

By Vera Owusu Sarpong