The accident scene

A Mobile Money (MoMo) vendor operating in front of Jemimah Hospital along the Kansaworodo-Anaji road died last Friday in a tragic manner.

A mini bus which was plying the road at about 3pm that fateful day, allegedly had a brake failure and crushed the MoMo vendor to death.

The lifeless body of the deceased, identified as Francis Koduah, 30, has been deposited at a private morgue in New Amanful near Takoradi.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi