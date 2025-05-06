Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo Heads KATH

Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah, the outgoing KATH CEO

PROF. OTCHERE Addai-Mensah has officially been relieved of his duties as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

The termination of his contract was reportedly announced to him by the Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, in Kumasi, and he is said to have taken it in good faith.

New KATH CEO

Barring any last minute hitch, Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo, an Orthopedic Surgeon who works at the same hospital, will be appointed as the new KATH CEO in the coming days.

Information reaching the DAILY GUIDE indicates that Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo was assured of the KATH CEO job by the presidency in Accra, way back in January 2025.

The Minister of Health, reportedly, announced to Prof. Addai-Mensah last week that his tenure as the KATH CEO has officially ended.

On behalf of President John Dramani Mahama and the government, he commended Prof. Addai-Mensah for his invaluable services to KATH.

The Minister of Health, however, urged Prof. Addai-Mensah to use the days ahead to prepare for his exit and leave office this week, to enable his predecessor to take over.

Prof. Addai-Mensah

In his response, Prof. Addai Mensah was said to have thanked former President Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve KATH in the capacity of CEO.

He also commended the KATH board, management and staff for their unalloyed support for him during his tenure as CEO, urging them to support anyone who would replace him.

Meanwhile, the paper has learned that Prof. Addai-Mensah would officially say goodbye to the KATH board, management and staff for their support today, Tuesday, May 6.

Prof. Addai-Mensah is undoubtedly one of the finest and successful CEOs in the history of KATH, having brought massive reforms and development to the premier hospital.

During his tenure, he used KATH’s internally generated funds to retool the hospital, a positive development which has helped to make KATH a preferred destination for patients.

Prof. Addai-Mensah’s most iconic achievement was the introduction of the ‘Heal Komfo Anokye Project’, which has helped to give a new face to the old GEE Blocks at KATH.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi