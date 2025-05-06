Ken Fires Abronye Over Unsavoury Remarks

Ken Ohene Agyapong

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has condemned recent comments made by the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye, describing them as divisive and damaging to the unity of the party.

The remarks, made during a programme aired on Wontumi Radio and TV on Friday, May 2, were seen by many within the party as an unprovoked attack on the former NPP presidential aspirant.

The show, hosted by Kwaku Kyeremateng Nkansah, featured Mr. Abronye in his capacity as a regional chairman and a member of the party’s National Executive Committee.

In a press statement signed by Prince Adjei, Personal Assistant to Mr. Agyapong, the former presidential hopeful expressed deep disappointment at Abronye’s utterances, warning that such comments could inflame tensions within the party and undermine efforts to foster unity.

“One would expect his remarks to foster unity and discipline within the party,” the statement noted, and added, “But unfortunately, his comments about the party, specifically about Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong, were both regrettable and disappointing.”

The statement further urged all of Mr. Agyapong’s supporters to remain calm and resist the urge to retaliate, emphasising his commitment to peace, discipline, and unity within the NPP.

“We respectfully urge all Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong supporters to exercise restraint and refrain from responding in kind. Our commitment is to peace, discipline, and unity within our great party. The thrust is for all to know that we’ve forgiven Mr. Abronye,” the statement intimated.

The statement also cautioned party communicators and leaders to be mindful of their language, especially in public discourse. While acknowledging the importance of free speech, the statement stressed the need for responsibility and decorum when addressing internal party matters.

“Unmeasured attacks only weaken the fabric of our unity,” it added, continuing, “Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong has consistently demonstrated loyalty, discipline, and an unwavering belief in the unity of the NPP.”

Calling for a collective redirection of energies, the statement emphasised that the party’s focus should be on defeating the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2028 general election — not on internal divisions.

“Our actual political opponent is not within our party,” the statement read. “If we genuinely seek to capture power in 2028 and deliver progress and prosperity to the Ghanaian people, then our focus must shift to the NDC, rather than internal skirmishes,” the statement noted.

The release called on all party faithful to uphold unity and collaborate in building a stronger NPP for the future of Ghana.

A Daily Guide Report