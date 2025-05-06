4 Die In Galamsey Pits

One of the abandoned galamsey pits

About four persons were confirmed dead after mistakenly falling into some illegal mining or galamsey pits in the Akontombra District of the Western North Region.

The sad incidents happened at Ankra, Essase, and Sampa, all in the district.

Reports indicated that the victims slipped and fell into the abandoned galamsey pits created by illegal miners, which contained water.

The Sefwi Akontombra Police Commander, ASP Samuel Atta, who confirmed the story, said the police in the area are putting in all efforts to bring the galamsey menace under control.

Meanwhile, some residents have appealed to the government to swiftly intervene as the illegal miners are destroying the water bodies and lands in the district.

They said activities of the illegal miners have not only resulted in the loss of lives, but also polluted water bodies, destroyed cocoa farms and vegetation.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi