Hearts Hold Kotoko In Goalless Super Clash

Hearts and Koto players battle for the ball

ASANTE KOTOKO’S hopes of securing the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League title were dealt a blow following a goalless draw against rivals Hearts of Oak in the much-anticipated “Super Clash” on Sunday, May 4.

The encounter, held at the Accra Sports Stadium, featured Ghana’s two most decorated football clubs. Kotoko entered the fixture in urgent need of victory to boost their title chances, trailing the top spot by a narrow margin.

Head coach Karim Zito, appointed following the dismissal of Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, was seeking a second consecutive win to maintain momentum. Despite a disciplined performance, his side was unable to secure all three points.

Goalkeeper Mohammed Camara produced a crucial save early in the second half to deny Hearts the opener, while Albert Amoah nearly claimed a late winner for Kotoko but missed narrowly after outpacing his marker.

The result sees Kotoko remain third on the league table, three points behind new leaders Nations FC, with only a handful of matches remaining in the season while Hearts dropped to 6th position.

With the title race intensifying, Kotoko will now need maximum points in their upcoming fixtures to stay in contention for the championship, with just four games left for the season.

BY Wletsu Ransford