Black Princesses Resume Camp For World Cup Qualifiers

THE BLACK Princesses have resumed preparations for the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers, with 28 players invited to a training camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

After taking a month-long break from their initial training session in March, the team is set to regroup to fine-tune strategies, strengthen squad cohesion, and build momentum ahead of their international fixtures later this year.

The camp, which officially begun yesterday May 5, 2025, will serve as a critical phase for the technical team to assess player performances, evaluate strengths and weaknesses, and make key tactical decisions.

One notable addition to the squad is Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Blue Barlett-Antwi, who was absent from the previous camp but is now expected to join her teammates in Prampram.

With World Cup qualification on the line, the coaching staff will be focused not only on technical and physical readiness but also on building unity and understanding among the players—factors deemed essential for success on the global stage.

The Black Princesses remain one of Ghana’s most promising youth teams, and their preparations are being closely monitored by fans and football stakeholders across the country.

BY Wletsu Ransford