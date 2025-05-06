Warriors Beat Rockets To Reach Semi-Finals

Steph Curry

Stephen Curry praised his team’s resilience after the Golden State Warriors battled past the Houston Rockets with a 103-89 victory in Game 7 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

After leading the best-of-seven series 3-1, the Warriors found themselves under pressure as the Rockets rallied to force a decisive game in Houston. But Curry and his teammates stepped up when it mattered most.

Curry delivered 22 points, including 14 in a dominant fourth quarter, while Buddy Hield lit up the court with nine three-pointers in a game-high 33-point performance. Their combined effort proved decisive as the Warriors booked a place in the Western Conference semi-finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“A lot of resilience and everybody stepping up,” Curry said after the game. “Everybody’s been talking about our team the last two games in terms of our execution, our energy, all that. We blocked it all out and just understood we had 48 minutes to dig deep. Everybody contributed. Buddy Hield was unbelievable.”

New acquisition Jimmy Butler also made his presence felt, contributing 20 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

“For us to build chemistry on the fly and build trust on the fly and perform like we did in a Game 7, it means the world,” Curry added.