Trent Alexander-Arnold To Leave Liverpool, Joins Real Madrid Soon

Trent Alexander-Arnold

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD has announced he is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, with the defender expected to join Real Madrid.

“This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life,” said Alexander-Arnold in a message on social media, as talks with Real are at an advanced stage.

No contract with the Spanish club has been signed yet, but Sky Sports News understands the deal to sign Alexander-Arnold is close.

The England international came through the Liverpool academy and has played 352 times for the first team, winning two Premier League titles – including this season’s.

Alexander-Arnold helped Liverpool win the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup trophies in 2019, and also lifted two Carabao Cups, one FA Cup and one Community Shield.

The 26-year-old started this season as one of the three key Liverpool players out of contract this summer, and while Liverpool extended Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk’s deals by two years, they will lose Alexander-Arnold for no fee.

In an interview with LFC TV, Alexander-Arnold admitted there was the possibility of staying at the club, but revealed he needed a change in his career.