Zongo Youth Shine In GOC Elections

Hajj Abdul Samad

The Ghana National Chamba Youth Chief, Umoja Bwe Hajj Abdul Samad Said Ibn Chambas, has extended warm congratulations to three youth from Nima, a vibrant Zongo community in Accra, following their triumphant election to the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

The trio include Lawyer Mohammed Muniru Kassim, Ghana Swimming General Secretary, who won the esteemed position of GOC General Secretary; Dunga Kamal Sulley, Vice President of Ghana Rowing and Canoe Association, who secured a seat on the GOC board as a representative of Olympic Sports.

Rafatu Inusah, President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union and Secretary of Ghana Triathlon Federation, also won a seat on the GOC board.

In a statement, Hajj Abdul Samad praised the achievements of the three youth, citing it as a testament to the potential and dedication of Zongo youth. He encouraged all Zongo youth to pursue their passions with diligence and determination, emphasising that with hard work, they can attain greatness and make a positive impact.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke