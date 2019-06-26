Adopt Global Best Practices In Bauxite Mining – Asantehene

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has urged the Board and the Management of the newly-established Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC), to adopt world best practices that would ensure responsible and sustainable mining.

Otumfuo made the call when a delegation from GIADEC paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi recently.

The delegation was led by the Board Chairman Dr. Anthony Oteng-Gyasi, and the Chief Executive Officer of GIADEC, Michael Ansah.

They used the occasion to brief the Asantehene on the work the Corporation has done so far since its inception, and how it was positioning itself to ensure the development of a vibrant integrated aluminium industry in Ghana.

The Nyinahin Bauxite reserves in the Ashanti region is the largest of the three major known deposits in the country.

They also used the opportunity to seek advice and support from the Asantehene, as GIADEC progresses with its operations.

The Asantehene, in his welcome comments, assured members of the delegation his full support to ensure the objectives of the corporation were fully realised to the benefit of the impacted communities and the nation.

To that end, he charged the Board and Management of the Corporation to ensure communities involved in its operations benefit immensely from their activities.

The Board Chairman, Dr Oteng Gyasi, explained the purpose of their visit which was to inform the King of the establishment of GIADEC, and the sequence of work that the Corporation is planning to embark on including first, exploratory drilling only, at Nyinahin in the Ashanti Region, to verify the bauxite reserve base.

Dr Oteng Gyasi traced the history of Bauxite mining at Awaso which dates back to the 1940s, and stressed the Corporation’s focus on the impacts of Bauxite mining and adherence to best practice and responsible mining principles to ensure maximum protection to the environment, whilst driving economic development to the benefit of the impacted communities and the nation at large.

Other members of the GIADEC Board present at the meeting were the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu Bio MP, Hon Patrick Bogyako-Siaime, MP, Dr Henry Benyah, Humphrey Ayim-Darke. Others members of the Board in attendance were Nana Amampene Boateng Twum II, Nyinahinhene, Nana Adutwumwaa Dokua, Okenhemaa, and Dr. Ben Adoo.