Adopt Open Government Policy – Obuasi Assembly Told

Ama Pomaa Boateng

Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ama Pomaa Boateng, has asked the Obuasi Municipal Assembly to begin implementing the Open Government Partnership (OGP) project to strengthen decentralization and enhance citizen engagement in governance.

Open government is one with high levels of transparency and mechanisms for public scrutiny and oversight in place, with an emphasis on government accountability.

Ghana, in September 2011, signed onto the OGP which is an international initiative that seeks to secure concrete commitments from governments to promote transparency, enhance citizen’s participation, promote accountability and adopt new technologies to enhance good governance.

Speaking at the 8th Assembly’s inauguration and swearing-in ceremony in Obuasi, the Deputy Minister stated that when the OGP tools are adopted, assembly members will be able to effectively engage with their constituents.

According to Ama Pomaa, while components of the OGP are being implemented locally through durbars and community engagements, it was critical to use technology to bring governance closer to the people.

She challenged the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and the Member of Parliament (MP) to lead the effort in implementing the digital platform that will allow assembly members to connect with their constituents, and make them accountable to the people.

The Deputy Minister, who is also the MP for the Juaben, said one of the key ways to strengthen the local governance system is to build the capacity of Assembly members.

She explained that taking assembly members through leadership training will equip them with the basic skills to lead their electorates and exercise their responsibilities effectively.

“I encourage the Assembly to invest in building the capacity of the Assembly members. I am convinced once they learn the basic rudiments of leadership, they will be able to function optimally at the local level.

The Chief of Adansi Dompoase, Okofo Kwabena Bonsu I, who was the chairman of the occasion, advised the assembly members to collaborate effectively with the MP, the MCE and Nananom.

He lamented the excessive politicization of the Assembly and called on the newly sworn in Assembly members to eschew petty politics.

Kwaku Kwarteng, MP for Obuasi West, and Elijah Adansi-Bonah, MCE, congratulated the Assembly members and urged them to prioritize the interests of their electorates.

In all 30 members were sworn in. They are made up of 19 elected and 11 appointees. On the presiding membership, the Assembly member for Bogobiri electoral area, James Adaboh was elected.

He polled 20 votes as against 8 votes secured by his only contender David Odoom.

By Ernest Kofi Adu