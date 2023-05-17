Adukromhene Advocates For Periodic Communal Labour

Adukromhene engaging in communal exercise

Adukromhene in the Adukrom-Okere traditional area of the Eastern Region, His Royal Majesty Osuodumgya Otutu Ababio V, has made a passionate call to stakeholders and elders of communities to champion periodic communal labour exercises to maintain proper sanitation.

Osuodumgya Otutu Ababio V made this call after partaking in a communal clean-up exercise within his traditional area.

He indicated that poor sanitation practices pollute the environment and exact an undue toll on health, productivity, and human life.

He therefore, emphasized his call for acceptable sanitation standards in all communities saying it is the sure way to eradicate malaria and other diseases.

Also, His Royal Majesty noted that poor sanitation practices, particularly with respect to open defecation and waste disposal, pollute the environment and exact an uncalled-for toll on health, productivity, tourism, and human life, hence his increasing call on all opinion leaders in communities to ensure improved sanitation which is associated with multiple socio-economic benefits.

“Periodic clean-up exercises will improve communal sanitation and decrease disease infections. Keeping the community clean is not only the responsibility of the government and its departments but also the private sector.

This includes non-governmental organizations (NGOs), community-based organizations (CBOs), and households can join the campaign in ensuring that the country becomes one of the cleanest cities in the world,” he said.

The Okere District Environmental Health and Sanitation Officer, Gyato Joe said, maintaining high sanitation standards in the area is a collective responsibility of residents in the community. Therefore, they need for them to ensure clean surroundings.

He indicated that the environmental department of the assembly has designed some strategies to further improve the waste management system in the community. He is advocating for a change in the perception of community members toward general sanitation.

“Assembly environmental department has designed tailored-made solutions to eradicate unsanitary practices in our community. But part of the job lies with the residents. If they don’t change their perception of how they see sanitation as the job for only environmentalists and Zoomlion workers we cannot make headway in the fight against communal born diseases,” he added.

The communal exercise which witnessed massive participation was organized by the Adukroman Foundation on Saturday 13th May 2023. It was under the theme: Making Adukrom one of the cleanest towns in Ghana.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke