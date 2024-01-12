‘AFCON Is Toughest Tournament’

Dede Ayew

Ghana captain, Dede Ayew, has described the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as the toughest competition.

To him, the nature of the AFCON makes it even a more demanding competition than the World Cup.

Ayew shared this insight during a farewell dinner on Tuesday night, preceding the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, where President Akufo-Addo encouraged the team to pursue victory despite a 42-year title drought.

“AFCON is the toughest competition. We will go to Ivory Coast and make Ghana proud,” Ayew stated.

He added, “We know that it is the hardest tournament, for me, in the World Cup when it comes to fighting, determination, and energy, so the only way we can do this is by being together and being united, and for that Your Excellency, I can assure you that we are united and we want to do it.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum