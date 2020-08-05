Afia Akoto Dazzles In NPP Colours

Afia Akoto

As the 2020 general election beckons, a lot of things are bound to happen on the campaign trail—from political messages, entertainment to lifestyle and fashion.

Indeed, only a few voters would want to admit that politicians’clothes have much of an influence over how they vote.

But it is a reality that one can like or dislike someone just because of how they dress.

This is Afia Akoto of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who is setting the tone for what fashion styles to expect on the campaign trail.

She is looking gorgeous in her pair of shorts to match her shirt for President Akufo Addo’s campaign ahead of the December presidential polls.

She shared the photos on Facebook on Sunday with a message declaring her readiness for Akufo-Addo’s presidency for four more years.

“Party activism is not just a game, but a passion and a religion. The 2020 election is about ideas, work output, achievements and accountability to the Ghanaian,” she indicated in her message.

Born Alberta Afia Akoto, she is a politician, philanthropist and an enterprising woman who is currently the Deputy CEO of MASLOC (under the Office of the President).

Madam Afia Akoto hails from the Eastern Region and is a proud alumna of Aburi Girls’ Senior High School. Having several academic certificates to her credit, she is currently pursuing her LLB at the London Business of School. As an entrepreneur, she is the brain behind several thriving businesses, foundations and NGOs which undertake humanitarian projects.

Before her appointment as the Deputy CEO of MASLOC, she was a Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), where she exhibited a great sense of commitment and professionalism in discharging her duties. Holding in high esteem her religious faith, Madam Afia identifies as Christian.

In February 2020, she dominated the headlines for marrying the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy National Organiser, Chief Hamilton Biney.

By Francis Addo