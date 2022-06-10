Afia Schwarzenegger Sued By Chairman Wontumi

Controversial showbiz personality Afia Schwarzenegger has been sued by New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi for defamation.

In the writ of summons circulating on social media, Wontumi is seeking GHC2million damages against Afia.

He also wanted her to retract derogatory statements she made about him on social media while he also prayed the court to gag her from making further derogatory statements about him.

In a viral video, days ago Afia alleged that she has had an intimate relationship with Chairman Wontumi in the past.

This, she alleged the Chairman farts anytime he was ejaculating.

The allegation emanated from a social media banter between her and TV & radio personality Delay.

Controversial Lawyer Maurice Ampaw who is believed to be a confidant of Chairman Wontumi earlier denied the sexual claims and went on to promise Afia she would be sued. Indeed Wontumi has gone to sue Afia.

On Friday morning Afia responded to the writ in an Instagram post saying any idiot can go to court.

She wrote, “A wise man once said and I quote “ANY IDIOT CAN GO TO COURT.”