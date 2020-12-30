African Entertainment Reaches Over 11 Million People Between November/December 2020

Africa’s leading entertainment and general news outlet, African Entertainment, has put up an impressive performance to end the year 2020.

From November 30, 2020 to December 27, 2020, African Entertainment reached some 11, 199,570 people on Facebook with its news contents. The above figure represent a whopping 30% jump in its People Reached data on Facebook.

Over the period under review, African Entertainment recorded post engagements figure of 4, 987,219.

The above figures, coupled with African Entertainment’s active presence on other social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter, presents a perfect opportunity for businesses and organizations who desire to reach global citizens with their brands, to advertise with African Entertainment across all its platforms i.e website and social media handles.

Founder of African Entertainment, Aries Dean, has attributed his outfit’s success on Facebook for the period November to December 2020, to excellent team work.

“We are ending the year strong, our stats on Facebook look very good. We can double and triple these numbers in 2021 if we remain consistent,” he said in a message to the African Entertainment news team.

He added that “our People Reached for the last 28 days grew by 30%, and Post Engagements grew by 8%,” adding that “what we do is bigger than our individual self, we are serving our African Community; we are informing and educating our people.”

Mr Dean indicated that African Entertainment was strongly committed to promoting African businesses and companies to the rest of the world across its platforms.

The Facebook statistics for African for the months of November and December 2020

African Entertainment has its readers from across Africa and the world, and provides news contents ranging from politics, sports, fashion, aviation, entertainment, lifestyle, tourism, health and hospitality.

With its team of dedicated writers, African Entertainment provides its news contents in real time and follow major breaking news issues from across Africa and the world.

For several months, African Entertainment has ranked number one on Google in terms of leading entertainment websites in Africa.