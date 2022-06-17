Afrozig Dance Fiesta Launched

Talented dancer and choreographer, Incredible Zigi, has launched the maiden edition of the annual Afrozig Dance Fiesta at the UPSA auditorium in Accra.

The event being organised by Incredible Zigi in collaboration with BTL Africa seeks to celebrate dance in Ghana and provide a platform where dancers can always look forward to expressing themselves through their craft.

The launch, attend by a number of personalities in the creative arts industry, witnessed performances from some selected dance groups who mounted the stage to exhibit their craft to the heavily packed audience.

Popular performing artistes such as Medikal, Mr. Drew and Joey B also mounted the stage to thrill fans at the launch.

With all the exciting performances, the crowd had lots of energy to jive along with Incredible Zigi as he showed off his dance skills to the admiration of all.

The crowd went agog when the “The Afrozig Diva Dance Competition” started. The ladies mounted the stage to serenade guests with performances that kept guests on their feet.

Eventually, Crazy Wakiki won the fierce Diva Dance Competition. She’ll be groomed for a year by Incredible Zigi and enrolled in Afrozig Dance Company where she will be trained as a professional dancer and make a living out of it.

According to Incredible Zigi, this event has come to stay as an annual dance event and the support and success of this maiden edition gives more boosts for subsequent editions.

This maiden edition, which had a Dance Masterclass session on the side, was organised to chaperone young and budding dance talents on ways they can better hone and improve their craft to stay relevant while making enough monetary gain.

The masterclass featured legendary highlife singer and dancer Akosua Agyapong, former world dancing champion, Adjetey Sowah, Incredible Zigi as well as fashion icon Abrantie the Gentleman and Yaa Amoah-Owusu, a brand strategist.

The panelists shared their success stories, challenges, and tactics of excelling in the dance craft.

The event was sponsored by Guinness – Black Shines Brightest, with support from Bel-Aqua, Abrantie the Gentleman, Fanyogo and MX24 as the official media partner.