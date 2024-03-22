Afua Asantewaa To Embark On ‘Thank You’ Tour

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Ghanaian event organiser who failed her world record attempt for the longest singing marathon, has announced her intention to embark on a ‘Thank You’ tour beginning August 24, 2024.

In a tweet, Afua said the tour is to show appreciation to countries which supported her in the Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt, noting that she will begin the tour in Toronto, Canada.

Asantewaa further called on non-Ghanaians and Ghanaians to join the tour, which will end on September 3, 2024 and sponsored by Airmart, a travel agency.

“I have a tall list of countries I am so grateful to for their immense support for me during my GWR attempt. It’s time to say thank you beginning with all Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians in Toronto, Canada. Join us for an amazing experience from August 24 to September 3, 2024,” she tweeted.