Film Investment Breakfast Meeting Held

A scene from the meeting

The maiden edition of the Film Investment Breakfast Meeting was held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

The Film Investment Breakfast Meeting, organised by the National Film Authority, provided a unique platform for businesses to explore mutually beneficial partnerships and insights into the investment opportunities available within Ghana’s dynamic film landscape.

Highlights of the meeting included: presentations on investment opportunities in the Ghanaian film industry; exploring collaborative ventures between investors and film industry stakeholders and opportunities in other sectors available to the film industry and film development.

Emceed by celebrated broadcaster and host of Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM, Bernard Avle, the meeting attracted a number of personalities from the industry.

Some of the personalities include Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, Minister Designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, Jackie Appiah, Shirley Frimpong Manso, Chris Attoh, Martha Ankomah and Adjetey Anang, among others.

Juliet Asante (CEO, National Film Authority), Danny Damah (Filmmaker, TD Afrique Films), Shirley Frimpong Manso (CEO, Sparrow Productions), and Nii Amah Dagadu (Corporate Affairs, Multichoice Ghana), Funmi Onuma, (Country Director, Silverbird Cinemas) and Ivan Quashigah (CEO, Farmhouse Productions) took to the stage as main speakers, sharing their expertise with the audience.

During his keynote speech, Mr. Andrew Egyapa Mercer urged investors of the film industry to prioritise digital platforms.