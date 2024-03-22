Takoradi Musicians Embrace MUSIGLO

MUSIGLO national executives at the forum

The Musicians’ Organisation Global (MUSIGLO), on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 held a forum for musicians and music stakeholders in Takoradi, in the Western Region.

The forum is in line with the vision of MUSIGLO to work to ensure that Ghanaian music stakeholders acquire basic skills in music, to enable them meet the challenges in the industry.

It forms part of a nationwide programme dubbed “Musicians’ Forum Programme,” which is on the theme, “Thriving And Not Just Surviving.”

The forum attracted a large number of musicians from in and around Takoradi, who signed up to become members of the organisation.

The Musicians’ Forum, BEATWAVES gathered, is a conversation with musicians and other key stakeholders in the music industry on the overlooked basics and add-ons necessary for a thriving music career and industry.

It aims to educate musicians and professionals in the music industry about show business fundamentals and how to prosper in a globalised economy.

It also served as a forum for the discussion of tactics that MUSIGLO hopes to advance in collaboration with key industry players in order to foster the growth of the music industry.

The musicians in Takoradi, who attended the forum, prayed that MUSIGLO’s leadership would take up the topics mentioned that affected them. They also signed up to be members of MUSIGLO.

Strategies for music industry growth discussed were: Creating equitable access to finance (creative industry support fund); Investing in music friendly-policies; Networking through music industry associations and platforms (Industry organisations can help bring stakeholders together to leverage information, resources, and initiatives).

Other topics discussed prioritised internet infrastructure and communication technology as well as promotion of human capital development through training in business, marketing and music production, talent management, media, content development, among others.

In an interview, MUSIGLO’s president and founder, Mrs. Deborah Freeman stated that the organisation is open to collaborating with industry players to improve the music industry, implementing the aforementioned tactics among others to ensure a vibrant sector.

According to her, MUSIGLO is an international organisation of musicians founded to support the welfare and socio-economic rights of musicians both at home and abroad.

By George Clifford Owusu