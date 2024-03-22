Tennis Star Supports Joykol Orphanage

US-based Ghanaian tennis star Herman Abban on his call-up for the African Games not only represented the country, but also took time to take care of the less privileged kids by donating to Joykol Orphanage Home at Kasoa, in the Central Region.

The items include two bags of rice, toiletries, Milo, milk, water and beverages, among others.

Speaking to ghanatennis.org, Herman said, “I just wanted to love others the same way God loves us. I know the items would put a smile on their faces but above all it will give them hope that better days are coming for them and they are not stuck in their current situation.

“I am planning on doing more for the less privileged and together we can all help bridge the gap between the privileged and less privileged kids. I also want to use this opportunity to thank the Hillis and Kocisnkis for always supporting me,” Herman added.

The CEO of Joykol Orphanage, Romeo Acquah, expressed his gratitude and appealed to other well-meaning individuals and organisations to come to their aid.