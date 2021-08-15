Agenda 111 Hospitals Kicks Off

President Nana Akufo Addo

The Akufo-Addo administration’s Agenda 111, which is aimed at providing 101 districts, with 10 other hospitals across the country will commence on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

The project will also see to the provision of two specialized hospitals for the middle and northern belts, the redevelopment of the Accra psychiatric hospital plus the development and six new regional Hospitals and extra-regional hospital for the Western region.

The District Hospitals Project was first announced in April 2020 by President Akufo-Addo during his 8th Covid-19 update and it is programmed to take 12 months to complete from the point of commencement of each unit to completion.

Since its announcement, the Project Implementation Committee chaired by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has worked on securing 88 of 101 sites of about 15 acres each, procuring the services of consultants both for the entire project and the specific sites as well as securing funding for the project.

Commencement Funding of $100m has been made available through the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) for the execution of the project.

The project is budgeted at nearly $17m for each of the district hospitals.

District and Specialized hospitals are being funded by GOG. EPC arrangements have been made for the construction of the Regional hospitals.

Contractors for the various projects have also been procured and are commencing work, with the first set starting from the coming week. Preference was given to local contractors and local labor.

The project is expected to deepen healthcare delivery at all district levels and ensure that Ghanaians can access high-quality healthcare at all district levels.

It will also provide thousands of jobs for the healthcare staff to be recruited and posted to all these 111 facilities as well as their ancillary workers in these communities.

The housing and local services associated with these projects are also expected to add a new layer to local economic activities in service of the local communities.

The Government calls on all, especially the local beneficiary communities, traditional leaders, youth and all actors in the local health sector to give their full support to this project for the benefit of the Ghanaian people.

On Tuesday President Akufo-Addo will observe the commencement of works in the Ashanti Region.

Other contractors in other districts are also expected to commence work afterward. Local communities are encouraged to take an interest and support not just the commencement of works but follow-up upon progress in the coming months.

BY Daniel Bampoe