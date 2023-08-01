Agrihouse Honours Female Farmers

A photograph session at the end of the presentation of the awards

Agrihouse Foundation, a non-governmental agricultural capacity building and innovation organisation, has honoured nineteen (19) female farmers for contributing towards the development of agriculture in the Eastern Region.

Madam Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, the Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, showered praises on the women for their contribution to agriculture development.

The foundation, she said, will continue to call on the government to support farmers in the country to reduce their challenges in agribusiness.

She also commended the sponsors for their unwavering support and collaboration for the event.

Madam Akosa applauded all participants for their innovative ideas, hard work, and sheer determination that redefined farming’s future.

She added that this award-winning programme is just the beginning of an incredible journey to change the game and make a real impact on women.

Speaking to the press after the 5th Women in Food and Agricultural Leadership Training Forum and Gold in the Soil Awards 2023, Madam Alberta Akyaa pleaded with the government to support farmers, especially those with disabilities, to pave the way for a prosperous future in agriculture.

Frimpong Yaw Addo, the Member of Parliament for Manso Adubia Constituency who doubles as a Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, applauded the female farmers for playing a vital role in agribusiness.

He said that smallholder farmers have served Ghana with food since the 1983 famine in which women have contributed seventy percent (70%) to the total produce.

The MP stated that he is proud to join Agrihouse to inspire females in agriculture to conquer challenges and pave the way for a brighter future in their industry.

Below are the thirteen winners of the Gold in the Soil Awards, including four persons with disabilities.

Passion for Farm Award – Nana Felicia Akyeamah

Change Champion Award – Mrs. Dzidzinyo K Fianu

Outstanding Woman in Extension Services – Delali Esi Agyeman

Feed to Food Award – Lydia Gyebi Asare

She – innovates Award – Abigail Ghama

She-operates Award – Hajara Mohammed

Princess Carla – Ernestina Osei-Tutu

Diamond in the Rough Award – Adwoa Agyeiwaa

Climate Smart Award – Doris Opokua Hagan

Star Woman Agripreneur Award – Faustina Mamle Nartey

Royal Agro Award – Nana Obaapanin Konadu Kontie II

Gold in the Soil Award – Magaret Agyei

Development Partner Award – Global Affairs Canada and World Food Programme.

BY Daniel Bampoe