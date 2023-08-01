Boy, 14, Dies From Stray Bullet

THE ANNUAL Fire Festival at Aboabo in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region turned disastrous last week.

A 14-year-old boy was accidentally hit by a stray bullet, which unfortunately ended his life in the full glare of the public.

Masawudu Abdul-Aziz, the deceased, was said to be watching the magical powers on display, when he was hit by a stray bullet.

The bullet, reportedly, sent Abdul-Aziz down as he bled profusely.

The gunshot incident was said to have sparked fears and anxiety among the sea of people at the magical display programme.

According to reports, most of the people took to their heels in a desperate attempt to save their lives after the boy was hit.

A few of the people, however, mustered courage as they rushed to the victim to help save his life but it was late as he had died already.

The case was reported to the police, who stormed the scene to inspect the body before taking it to the morgue for preservation.

Police investigation into the case was still ongoing when this report was being filed.

The fire festival is celebrated by people from the Northern Region, who have migrated to Kumasi.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi