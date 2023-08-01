Galaxy School Shines In Olympiad

Students of Galaxy Int. School on arrival at KIA after the competition

Galaxy International School has been recognised as one of the top performing schools among several students from over 10 countries across the globe following a sterling performance at the just ended global Olympiad competition held in the USA.

The Olympiad is an international competition founded in 2017 by Perceptum Education, a certified social enterprise based in London for students between ages 9 to 18.

The competition is aimed at providing children a platform to share creative ideas, develop multi-disciplinary academic skills, develop collaborative team work skills and build self-confidence among others.

Twenty-two students from Galaxy International School who participated in the final global competition held at the Harvard Graduate School of Education in USA won various medals having qualified in various components such as the online ‘Olympiad Locals’ among others held at the Academic City College in Accra.

The excited students, who displayed their trophies and medals after excelling in all three categories of the competition, received a rousing welcome by management of the school and parents at Terminal 3 of KIA after the two- day event.

Career counselor of the school, Farouk Suraj, in an interview with a section of journalists, said the students who participated in all three categories including speech craft, impromptu and pen down challenge, displayed unique skills among all participants to the admiration of all.

According to him, the school won six trophies, three gold medals in the public speaking category, more than three gold medals in the impromptu challenge and over three silver medals in other categories out of over 13 students that participated in various categories.

He described the event as successful given the platform provided to students from over 10 countries to exhibit their skills.

Eleezer Aseye Abini, a grade 9 student who was awarded a certificate and other medals including a gold medal in impromptu and knowledge challenge, described the competition as a great opportunity for them to learn and compete with other students in a global space.

“Overall, my experience is wonderful, having to go to places like the White House, visiting the Statue of Liberty and going to places where most people would love to visit in their life time,” she added.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah